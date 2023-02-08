Speedy Hire misplaces £20mn of equipment

Shares in Speedy Hire (SDY) dropped by 11 per cent after the tool group revealed that £20mn of equipment had gone missing.

In November, Speedy Hire reported that its hire equipment was worth £234mn, and accounted for almost half of its total assets. However, when it was preparing for its end of year audit, it was unable to locate £20.4mn of equipment. These assets are “non-itemised” meaning they don’t have a unique serial number, and could include scaffolding towers, fencing and non-mechanical plant equipment. Given non-itemised equipment only has a total value of £50mn, or 22 per cent of the company's total hire assets, this is a serious amount of kit to be missing or counted incorrectly in the first place.