Analysts deride Jupiter's Chrysalis-Starling deal

Jupiter is selling a stake in unlisted bank Starling to Chrysalis Investments, an investment trust which it also manages

Single stock worth 15 per cent of assets will be one of the highest across all investment trusts

Private equity investment trust Chrysalis Investments (CHRY) has agreed to purchase shares in Starling Bank from an open-ended fund also run by Jupiter, in a move derided by analysts.

Jupiter Fund Management (JUP), which runs Chrysalis Investments, will sell Startling Bank out of its open-ended funds, mainly Jupiter UK Mid Cap (GB00B1XG9482). The £20mn deal raised alarm given it will take Chrysalis's stake in the bank to 15 per cent of its assets – one of the highest single stock holdings across all investment trusts, according to analysts Winterflood.