MJ Hudson auditor EY quits over trust issues

Asset manager services provider MJ Hudson (MJH) has announced that its auditor, EY, has dramatically resigned after barely 18 months in the job.

An auditor resignation after such a short period of engagement is highly unusual, but EY’s resignation letter was unambiguous in its criticism of the company’s management. It said: "We are ceasing to hold office because we have lost trust and confidence in the company's management and those charged with governance, and in their ability, along with your finance team, to provide us with accurate and reliable information for audit."

MJ Hudson was already in an awkward interim situation, with an outside financial organisation overseeing its finances to allow the year-end 2022 accounts to be completed.