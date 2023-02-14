Virgin Media O2-owner snaps up Vodafone stake

The UK’s mobile market might have a significant shake-up on the way after the owner of Virgin Media-O2 bought into Vodafone (VOD) and said the sector was ripe for more consolidation. Vodafone has already floated a combination with Three UK, talks over which are ongoing.

Liberty Global, which owns telecoms businesses across Europe, took a 4.92 per cent stake in Vodafone on Friday. The stake – which Vodafone revealed post-close on 13 February – is worth around £1.2bn. The investment sent the company’s share price up 3.5 per cent.

Liberty Global chief executive Mike Fries said Vodafone was good value despite recent struggles. “We believe, like many others, that Vodafone’s current share price does not reflect the underlying long-term value of [its] operating business, or [its] announced consolidation and infrastructure opportunities,” he said.