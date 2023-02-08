/
ideas farm

Hard assets still have value in a digital world

In the race for AI profits, hardware firms are leading
February 8, 2023
  • Vodafone is struggling
  • But don’t rule out telecoms
  • Lots of idea-generating content

For decades, digital connectivity has been a defining feature of our world. But knowing which part of this web to invest in at any given time is rarely clear.

Take Vodafone (VOD), or the “world’s largest telecommunications company” to quote its corporate website. At the end of 2013, shortly after agreeing to sell its 45 per cent stake in Verizon (US:VZ) for $130bn, the group was the third-largest name in the FTSE 100 after Shell (SHEL) and HSBC (HSBA).

