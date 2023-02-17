US fund giants boosted by bonds after rough year

The US fund management sector experienced a generally cautious earnings season as the slowdown in fund inflows towards the end of last year manifested itself in lower profits. In fact, according to S&P Global research, all but two of the top 14 US-listed asset managers recorded year-on-year falls in their profits.

In addition to cautious investors, negative market movements meant a dearth of ad valorem fees. However, with the US economy still looking resilient, the asset managers are positioning themselves to take advantage of a softer landing. The question now is how much benefit there will be for managers who are relying on the stock market to lift their assets, when other asset classes might outperform on the back of rising rates.