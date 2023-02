Company expands into North American market

Margins steady despite cost inflation

Infection prevention specialist Tristel (TSTL) is now just weeks away from delivering critical data to the US Food and Drug Administration on its De Novo disinfectant foam. If all goes to plan, the product will receive the regulator’s seal of approval in June this year. This would be a significant development for the Cambridge-headquartered company, which swung to a profit in the six months to 31 December.