/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

HSBC boosts dividend to woo income investors

The giant bank ups its payout promises while it slowly reshapes its business
HSBC boosts dividend to woo income investors
February 21, 2023
  • Mulls special dividend after Canada sale
  • Interest rate windfall may be topping out

HSBC (HSBA) took a break from the perennial debate over its corporate structure to say it was “considering” a special dividend of 21ȼ a share following the sale of HSBC Canada announced in November. The bank made a gain of $5.7bn (£4.7bn) on the $10.1bn disposal to RBC.

Having announced this so prominently, it would seem a virtual certainty that HSBC shareholders will now receive an extra unexpected special dividend this year. If the payment comes through as promised, the bank’s shares will yield a hefty 7.1 per cent for the year in what looks like a clear pitch to the bank’s large pool of income investors both here and in Asia. That impression is further reinforced by the expected return of quarterly dividends in 2023 and a bringing forward of potential share buybacks to the first quarter this year, if its capital ratio forecasts are met.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data