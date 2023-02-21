HSBC boosts dividend to woo income investors

Mulls special dividend after Canada sale

Interest rate windfall may be topping out

HSBC (HSBA) took a break from the perennial debate over its corporate structure to say it was “considering” a special dividend of 21ȼ a share following the sale of HSBC Canada announced in November. The bank made a gain of $5.7bn (£4.7bn) on the $10.1bn disposal to RBC.

Having announced this so prominently, it would seem a virtual certainty that HSBC shareholders will now receive an extra unexpected special dividend this year. If the payment comes through as promised, the bank’s shares will yield a hefty 7.1 per cent for the year in what looks like a clear pitch to the bank’s large pool of income investors both here and in Asia. That impression is further reinforced by the expected return of quarterly dividends in 2023 and a bringing forward of potential share buybacks to the first quarter this year, if its capital ratio forecasts are met.