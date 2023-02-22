Tech stocks are exploiting our fear of inflation

Popular technology stocks are in some ways a reflection of the times. In 2021, when the pandemic was at its peak, the most hyped technologies were the metaverse and cryptocurrencies. On Google Trends, cryptocurrency trends peaked in April 2021 while the metaverse was at its most talked about in November of that year.

Cryptocurrency, in part, is an interest rate story. Rock-bottom rates pushed up valuations, which increased interest in the asset. However, it was also sold as a method to take back control from government. The theory was that crypto wasn’t at the whim of central banks and as more couldn’t be printed it was less likely to be inflated away.

Likewise, virtual reality was presented as the technology that solved the fact we couldn’t leave our homes without risking interaction with a virus. In October 2021, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta (US:META) and the following year capital expenditure reached $32bn (£27bn). However, as lockdowns and mask mandates eased, the fear of government overreach receded, and, in an instant, the problem of how to interact with people in-person was solved. Bitcoin and Meta’s values have dropped 30 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, in the past year.