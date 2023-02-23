Hays tripped up by own hiring spree

Record fee income

Operating profit down 8 per cent

Recruitment companies were riding high in the aftermath of the pandemic, fuelled by labour shortages, wage inflation and the ‘Big Quit’. To make the most of booming demand, all the big listed players took on more consultants, confidently declaring that it was “just the beginning of the great reshuffle”.

A few months down the line, however, and the situation has changed. In its half-year results, Hays (HAS) reported an 8 per cent fall in operating profit to £97mn, in spite of record fees. This was primarily due to high staff costs: the group entered the financial year with headcount up 26 per cent, and like-for-like costs rose by 16 per cent in the period, driven by wages – which had been increased – and consultant commission.