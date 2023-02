Dividend to increase by 10 per cent

Two more businesses bought since year-end

Bunzl’s (BNZL) ability to throw off cash is impressive. Even after a spend of £322mn on 12 acquisitions last year (bringing the total since 2004 to £6.7bn) and £190mn of dividend payments, the company saw a cash inflow of £269mn. Its cash conversion ratio (the amount of lease-adjusted operating profit turned into cash) stood at 107 per cent.