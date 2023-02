Operating profit fell by 18 per cent

Brokers forecast further decline in earnings this year

If, as is generally accepted, markets price in a recovery well ahead of one taking place, that would go some way towards explaining why shares in Travis Perkins (TPK) have rallied by around 40 per cent since September last year. Either that, or investors felt the 60 per cent sell-off in its share price in the preceding 12 months had been overdone.