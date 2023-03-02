/
Beazley impresses on underwriting despite investment losses

The core business gives cause for encouragement, although asset revaluations constrained profitability
March 2, 2023
  • Severe investment losses
  • Strong underwriting performance

Beazley (BEZ) had foreshadowed difficulties on the investment front, but the market still took fright at full-year figures that detailed a 14 per cent hike in gross premiums to $5.27bn (£4.36bn). Admittedly, the insurer did reveal investment losses of around $180mn compared with a profit of $116mn in the prior year. But given that value for most asset classes fell through 2022, it was probably the severity of the reversal that spooked investors.

