Beazley impresses on underwriting despite investment losses

Severe investment losses

Strong underwriting performance

Beazley (BEZ) had foreshadowed difficulties on the investment front, but the market still took fright at full-year figures that detailed a 14 per cent hike in gross premiums to $5.27bn (£4.36bn). Admittedly, the insurer did reveal investment losses of around $180mn compared with a profit of $116mn in the prior year. But given that value for most asset classes fell through 2022, it was probably the severity of the reversal that spooked investors.