Defence companies rush to ramp up production

The efforts made by Nato allies to make sure Ukraine has enough firepower to fend off Russian troops has meant their own ammunition stocks are running low.

The conflict has consuemed "an enormous amount of ammunition and depleting allied stockpiles”, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg warned in a recent address. Ukraine is currently firing ammunition at a rate that is “many times higher than our current rate of production”, he added. “We need to ramp up production and invest in our production capacity.”

Countries are aware of the problem and are allocating more of their defence budgets to restocking ammunition. The US and France have both recently signed multi-year contracts with defence companies that will allow them to ramp up capacity, Stoltenberg said.