Taylor Wimpey ups dividend despite downturn

Revenues and profits up

Ready for 30 per cent sales drop

Taylor Wimpey (TW.) reported higher revenue and profit in its results for 2022 despite the downturn in the housing market in the latter half of the year. And the housebuilder is confident about the future too, increasing the dividend payments to shareholders for the past year.

Is it right to be so bullish? On the one hand, the company’s forward order book is 25 per cent down on this point last year, which is not insignificant, but the dent in forward volumes is not as severe as its peers, such as Persimmon (PSN). It is also less dependent on Help to Buy – accounting for 12 per cent of sales, down from 19 per cent in the prior year – than Persimmon.