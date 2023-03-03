/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Is Rightmove reaching the limits of growth?

The online property search portal has had a great run, but how much longer can it carry on?
Is Rightmove reaching the limits of growth?
March 3, 2023
  • Revenue, profits, and dividends up
  • Website activity decreased

Few companies in the world of property are faring better than Rightmove (RMV) right now. The search website has become the go-to starting point for anyone looking to buy, sell, or rent a home. That’s not slick marketing copy; the results bear this out. It boasts an 84 per cent share of the online ‘property portal’ market as its profits, revenues and dividend payments are all up in its results for the last calendar year.

However, the key question for investors is how much is too much for RMV and for how long can it continue to grow at this pace?

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data