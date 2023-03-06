/
Craneware remains confident despite hospital slump

Software provider sees profits slump in the first half
March 6, 2023
  • Hospitals cut spending as staff costs rise
  • Revenues in professional services stuck at 8 per cent

Costs outpaced revenue increases in approximately half of US hospitals last year – and a competitive labour market is mostly to blame. These difficulties were visible in Craneware’s (CRW) profit figures for the six months to the end of last year.

According to the London-listed company, which develops and supplies software to the US healthcare industry, some 40 per cent of the country’s hospitals are now its customers. But the cost inflation seen in medical settings clearly meant that spending on external technology services had to be curtailed. 

