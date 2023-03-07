/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Ferguson facing dark clouds on the US residential market

Gross profitability has held up reasonably well given the threat of margin compression
Ferguson facing dark clouds on the US residential market
March 7, 2023
  • US residential new-start volumes falter
  • Another $198mn in share buybacks through Q2

The trade in building materials constitutes a fair slice of US gross domestic product, but the status of the plumbing and heating products subset as a leading indicator is open to question. Yet interim figures for Ferguson (FERG), a Berkshire-based distributor with sizeable interests across the Atlantic, certainly point to a deteriorating outlook on the US residential market. So, its shares were duly marked down on results day as investors responded to a slowdown in revenue growth through the second quarter and an accompanying squeeze on margins.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data