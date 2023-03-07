Ferguson facing dark clouds on the US residential market

US residential new-start volumes falter

Another $198mn in share buybacks through Q2

The trade in building materials constitutes a fair slice of US gross domestic product, but the status of the plumbing and heating products subset as a leading indicator is open to question. Yet interim figures for Ferguson (FERG), a Berkshire-based distributor with sizeable interests across the Atlantic, certainly point to a deteriorating outlook on the US residential market. So, its shares were duly marked down on results day as investors responded to a slowdown in revenue growth through the second quarter and an accompanying squeeze on margins.