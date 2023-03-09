The hiring spree is over – now companies have too many workers

Massive hiring spree in 2022 leaves companies with high staff costs

After tech giant reversal white collar firms also face tough decisions

Ever since Meta (US:META) laid off more than 11,000 staff in November last year, tech sector job cuts have been top of the wish list for some investors. The Facebook owner will also reportedly wave goodbye to thousands more workers in the coming weeks. However, social media giants are not the only ones with staffing issues.

After almost two years of pay hikes and churn, the white-collar job market is rapidly cooling down, and professional services companies are facing a possible oversupply of workers.