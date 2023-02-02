FTSE 350 Review: Business services braced for slowdown

The thing about companies that offer business services – disparate as they are – is that they tend to be bound to the performance of other sectors. So as economic conditions deteriorate, some groups trip up – and there’s only so much they can do about it.

Recruiters are an obvious example. PageGroup (PAGE) and Hays (HAS) have seen the confidence of their clients falter over recent months, and fee growth has slowed down considerably as a result. To some extent, their vulnerability is already embedded in their respective valuations; shares in PageGroup and Hays both fell in 2022 as recession fears mounted. However, we worry that it might still be too soon to buy the dip.

Distributors have also had a lot on their plate when it comes to end markets. Analysts are worried that RS Group (RS1), for example – which supplies electronic products such as switches, wires and sensors – will experience a fall in demand given the widespread manufacturing slowdown and the uncertain semiconductor market. So far, however, distributors have held up remarkably well. RS Group, Bunzl (BNZL) and Diploma (DPLM) all generated impressive amounts of cash last year, despite big working capital requirements caused by supply chain hold-ups.