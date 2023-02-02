FTSE 350 Review: Outsourcers back in demand

Until recently, outsourcers had been somewhat spurned by investors, following years of scandal brought about by aggressive accounting techniques that eventually did for market leader Carillion and caused serious value destruction for shareholders in Mitie (MTO).

But Covid-related contracts boosted order books, and as pointed out in our recent feature on the sector ('How outsourcing reinvented itself', IC, 9 Dec 2022), the major players have had little trouble in filling them since. Companies that have struggled either to find staff to fulfil non-essential roles in-house, or at least to do so competitively, have been willing to farm out operations to external providers.

Industry bigwig Serco (SRP) said last month that its 2022 revenue would come in at £4.5bn, slightly ahead of the prior year despite the fact that Covid-related revenue had reduced by £480mn as the Test and Trace scheme provided to the NHS wound down. Mitie also said that in the six months to 30 September it managed to replace all of the short-term Covid contracts that it lost, posting flat revenue of £1.9bn. Both companies reported continued strength in orders, with margins insulated by inflation-related contract provisions.