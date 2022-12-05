Out of the rubble: How outsourcing reinvented itself

Mitie and Serco showing signs of recovery

Accounting failures cast a long shadow

The history of government outsourcing is not so much chequered as plain bad. The sector is a graveyard of corporate disasters, dominated by the headstone of Carillion, which famously fell into liquidation in 2018. The construction giant is in good company: property services group Connaught went into administration in 2010, followed by Interserve nine years later, and several others – including Capita (CPI) and Kier (KIE) – have narrowly avoided similar disasters.

Something strange has happened over the past couple of years, however. Shares in downtrodden Mitie (MTO) – which spans facilities management, property management, and healthcare services – have more than doubled since March 2020, and are now ahead of pre-pandemic levels. In contrast to profit warnings and turnaround plans, investors have been enjoying share buybacks and profit upgrades.