/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Out of the rubble: How outsourcing reinvented itself

Government contractors are starting to woo investors again – but has the sector really turned its back on a disastrous decade?
Out of the rubble: How outsourcing reinvented itself
December 5, 2022
  • Mitie and Serco showing signs of recovery
  • Accounting failures cast a long shadow

The history of government outsourcing is not so much chequered as plain bad. The sector is a graveyard of corporate disasters, dominated by the headstone of Carillion, which famously fell into liquidation in 2018. The construction giant is in good company: property services group Connaught went into administration in 2010, followed by Interserve nine years later, and several others – including Capita (CPI) and Kier (KIE) – have narrowly avoided similar disasters. 

Something strange has happened over the past couple of years, however. Shares in downtrodden Mitie (MTO) – which spans facilities management, property management, and healthcare services – have more than doubled since March 2020, and are now ahead of pre-pandemic levels. In contrast to profit warnings and turnaround plans, investors have been enjoying share buybacks and profit upgrades.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data