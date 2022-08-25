/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
investment ideas

Business is heating up at Sureserve

The energy support group has the tools to tackle fuel poverty
Business is heating up at Sureserve
August 25, 2022

Very few companies will benefit from soaring energy prices. Sureserve (SUR) looks better placed than most, however. The Aim-traded group has reinvented itself in recent years, shifting from construction and property maintenance into heating and energy, with a focus on social housing. As fuel poverty spreads this winter, the contractor’s services – which include installing insulation, smart meters, heat pumps and solar panels – are likely to be in high demand. 

Tip style
Growth
Risk rating
High
Timescale
Medium Term
Bull points
  • Defensive business model
  • Strong order book
  • Reliable revenue 
Bear points
  • Staff and fuel costs rising 
  • Tight margins

Sureserve had a difficult start to public life. After listing in 2015 under the name of Lakehouse, it spread itself too thin, struggled to digest an acquisition spree and failed to shrug off underperforming legacy contracts. Profit warnings followed and, in 2018, it was forced to offload its construction and property business. The group collapsed into administration the following year, owing creditors more than £27mn.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Actionable investment ideas and recommendations
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Stock screens from Algy Hall
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data