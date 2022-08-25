Business is heating up at Sureserve

Very few companies will benefit from soaring energy prices. Sureserve (SUR) looks better placed than most, however. The Aim-traded group has reinvented itself in recent years, shifting from construction and property maintenance into heating and energy, with a focus on social housing. As fuel poverty spreads this winter, the contractor’s services – which include installing insulation, smart meters, heat pumps and solar panels – are likely to be in high demand.

Tip style Growth Risk rating High Timescale Medium Term Bull points Defensive business model

Strong order book

Reliable revenue Bear points Staff and fuel costs rising

Tight margins

Sureserve had a difficult start to public life. After listing in 2015 under the name of Lakehouse, it spread itself too thin, struggled to digest an acquisition spree and failed to shrug off underperforming legacy contracts. Profit warnings followed and, in 2018, it was forced to offload its construction and property business. The group collapsed into administration the following year, owing creditors more than £27mn.