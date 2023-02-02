FTSE 350 Review: Auto industry shifts through the gears

To borrow one of the hoariest of football clichés, 2022 was a game of two halves for the automotive sector.

Supply chain strains worsened in the first six months, with semiconductor availability remaining tight and the war in Ukraine forcing carmakers to find alternatives to factories that provided wiring harnesses and other parts.

By the end of the year, shortages had eased and production had stepped up. New car registrations in the final quarter increased by 30 per cent year on year in Germany and 23 per cent in the UK, according to RBC Capital Markets – but they remain well below pre-pandemic levels. Although chip supply will remain “erratic” this year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders is forecasting a 12 per cent increase in new car registrations to around 1.8mn in the UK. Worldwide, car sales are set to grow by 5.6 per cent this year to 83.6mn units, according to S&P Global Mobility.