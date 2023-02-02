FTSE 350 Review: Debt casts a shadow over utilities’ income prospects

We’re roughly midway through AMP7, the 2020-25 water sector investment and pricing cycle in the UK and Wales. And we’re also passing through the RIIO-T2 network price control period, so we have a reasonable idea what utilities are expected to deliver for consumers. Normally, you would baulk at the prospect of buying into any company whose pricing and investment mechanisms are subject to the deliberations of a third-party regulator – but low-growth, low-risk, utilities within the FTSE 350 have historically provided a predictable source of returns. However, with debt servicing costs on the rise and net zero obligations looming into view, could their bond-proxy status be imperilled?

It’s over 40 years since Stephen Littlechild was commissioned by Margaret Thatcher’s government to design an equitable mechanism that would underpin the privatisation of BT. By the professor’s own admission, it was something of a rush job, but his attempt to square the competing interests of consumers, shareholders and the state provided a template for the raft of utility privatisations that was to follow.

What followed could neatly be described as a reliable stream of income for shareholders, coupled with a vast expansion of industry balance sheets. Nowhere is this better illustrated than the English water companies that were taken private in 1989. Last year, industry regulator Ofwat criticised the performance of water and wastewater companies, citing the fact that in many cases their operating cash flows were well in advance of expenditure on fixed assets and network infrastructure. At the same time, net borrowings increased dramatically, probably to fund financial returns to investors.

None of this has gone unnoticed through the years, and there are parallel criticisms aimed at the power companies. Yet it was the successive hikes in base rates that exposed the debt-laden utilities and raised doubts over their stability. There is no shortage of examples, but you get some idea when you look at the balance sheet of Pennon (PNN), the owner of South West Water, Bristol Water and Bournemouth Water. At its September half-year, the group’s net debt stood at £2.94bn, equivalent to 248 per cent of shareholders’ funds, or 22 per cent above its market capitalisation. The group forked out £347mn in lease/loan repayments, dividends and share repurchases over the six months, but closed out the period with £217mn in the bank.

Such profligacy is by no means uncharacteristic among the privatised utilities, but the main threat to shareholder returns, at least in the medium term, no longer has quite such a political dimension. Sir Keir Starmer has pledged not to take the energy or water companies back under public ownership, although an incoming Labour government could conceivably reform the role of the industry regulators, shifting the balance in favour of capital investments over distributions.

The vagaries of pricing aside, it's also significant (and topical) that energy utilities are faced with obligations linked to the ongoing energy transition. The extent to which they can allocate capital towards the development of new infrastructure is regulated to a large extent, so shareholder returns may have to take a back seat: any reduction in payouts can be put towards the development of sustainable energy sources. SSE (SSE) has trimmed its distributions on this basis. True, energy utilities aren’t struggling with debt issues to the same extent as the water companies, but the government’s commitment to net-zero policies will force their hand.

It’s doubtful whether Littlechild anticipated the eventual extent of government intervention when he cobbled together his initial regulatory framework. The expansion of the oil and gas windfall tax – the Energy Profits Levy – to include utilities, along with the increased willingness of government to impose price caps, suggests that political expediency rather than shareholder considerations now holds sway in Whitehall. So the broader sector’s investment case, centred as it was on reliable income generation, is no longer quite so straightforward.

Favourite: Centrica (CNA) restored its dividend in 2022 after a two-year hiatus and its shares have performed strongly over the past 12 months, yet low-growth expectations are embedded in a lowly forward rating of 3.7 times FactSet consensus earnings. Robin Hardy warned last month (‘Investing in energy: utilities’, IC 20 January 2023) that the UK’s leading energy provider could qualify as a potential “value trap”, and wholesale energy prices are now softening. But the scale benefits of the business were in evidence as volatility gripped energy markets. With a significant increase in earnings still in the offing and a balance sheet that some other utilities can only dream about, we keep the faith. Outsider: SSE commands an “overweight” rating as per FactSet consensus and is trading at 11 times forecast earnings – a 14 per cent discount to the target price. It recently raised earnings expectations for 2022-23 as higher gas prices offset lower-than-expected renewables output. Shareholders can expect earnings volatility in future, given the extent of the group’s investment in critical low-carbon infrastructure needed in net zero transition, and it would be naive to think this won’t have a further impact on distributions. Nonetheless, SSE has stolen a march over industry peers on the renewables front, the effects of which will only be fully apparent over the long run.

FTSE 350 Utilities Price Market 12-month Fwd Dividend Company (p) cap (£mn) change (%) PE yield (%) Last IC view Biffa 410 1,255 23.1 17 2.1 Hold, 400p, 3 Aug 2022 Centrica 99 5,741 36.7 5 0 Buy, 89p, 28 Jul 2022 Drax 643 2,577 7.3 6 3.1 Buy, 763p, 26 Jul 2022 Greencoat UK Wind 162 3,765 14.7 6 5.1 na National Grid 1,033 37,958 -3.9 14 4.3 Hold, 995p, 10 Nov 2022 Pennon 934 2,439 -11.4 41 3.6 Buy, 917p, 30 Nov 2022 Severn Trent 2,842 7,149 -1 34 3.3 Buy, 2,717p, 22 Nov 2022 SSE 1,732 18,714 12.4 12 4.9 Hold, 1,712p, 18 Nov 2022 Telecom Plus 2,035 1,617 35.3 19 3.7 Hold, 2,400p, 22 Nov 2022 The Renewables Infra Group 131 3,240 0 10 5 na United Utilities 1,072 444 1.3 45 3.9 Hold, 1,046p, 26 May 2022 Source: FactSet