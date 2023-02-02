FTSE 350 Review: Plenty of heat but not much light for industrials

It’s hardly surprising that over the course of 2022, none of the FTSE 350 industrial companies’ share prices finished in the black.

There were promising spots, including Coats (COA) – whose share price only fell by 4 per cent, and which was our favourite in last year’s review. It comfortably outperformed the 25 per cent decline in the benchmark. By contrast, our outsider, Spirax Sarco Engineering (SPX), declined by 34 per cent.

For most manufacturers, the past year has been a battle to keep costs in check, or at least to pass on increases as quickly as possible to customers. Energy prices have once again been the main concern, with both UK and European gas prices peaking last August before governments on either side of the channel intervened with various support measures. The recent mild weather has caused European gas futures to fall below the level they were trading at before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, yet it would be brave (or foolish) to suggest energy prices are no longer a problem – particularly in the UK, where government support measures are being reduced for all but the heaviest industrial users.