FTSE 350 Review: Packagers boxed in on price

Packaging companies are strange beasts. Last year, we questioned whether the likes of Smurfit Kappa (SKG) and DS Smith (SMDS) could sustainably grow sales and profits in the face of uncertain demand and industrial headwinds. Twelve months down the line, we’re still asking the same question.

Demand for cardboard boxes is waning. In December, DS Smith reported a 3 per cent fall in box volumes, and the latest we’ve heard from Smurfit Kappa is that volumes are flat. This isn’t surprising. Online shopping has slowed down since the height of the pandemic, and the cost of living crunch has also hit fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG).

However, FTSE 100 packagers are still reporting record profits and upgrading their guidance. This is largely a result of price hikes. In the six months to 31 October 2022, DS Smith banked an extra £950mn by raising its prices.