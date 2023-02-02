FTSE 350 Review: Find your niche in chemicals

Picking niche products and making them extremely well is the stock-in-trade for chemicals and industrial additives companies, which also make them a diverse bunch of companies to analyse – catalytic convertor makers are grouped with those selling make-up ingredients.

The trick for investors is finding companies that can grow but are also defensive enough to hold onto profits when times get tougher. These operators are usually midstream links in supply chains (be they automotive or cosmetic), meaning cost pressures can be passed on to clients and end consumers. Inelastic demand for these specialised products also helps in straitened times as well, given they are not fighting for market share.

That doesn’t mean it’s an easy sector: innovation and intellectual property growth are key to a steady business.

Johnson Matthey (JMAT) is a good example of the growth-at-gigantic-cost approach. The company sold off its battery metals business last year and is now once again working out a post-combustion engine future. Margins suffered in the first half of its financial year due to a reliance on carmakers, as the company was squeezed by higher costs and a lag in passing those onto customers. But Johnson Matthey is a critical part of the automotive supply chain that is still catching up from the pandemic and the semiconductor shortage.

The much more highly rated Croda International (CRDA) – with a price/earnings (PE) ratio of 28 times, compared with Johnson Matthey’s 11 times – shows a good mix of growth and stability in its end markets. Analysts at UBS see Croda’s operating profits and sales creeping up beyond £2bn, while its two key divisions, consumer care and life sciences, look to have steady operating profit margins of around 25 per cent and 33 per cent, respectively. The company sold off its industrial unit last year to Cargill for £800mn.

Elementis (ELM) is exposed to both the beauty and automotive industries across its coatings and personal care segments. The most recent profit numbers, for the first half of last year, showed strong improvement on 2021 in both margins and sales. Elementis has upped prices as well to pass on its own extra costs, but warned of “weaker demand in European and Asian markets” for coatings, and weakened demand in the personal care division, although it said it was still performing well. These are areas that are determined by consumer spending power – but, like Croda, Elementis’ sales are protected by the critical nature of its products to broader supply chains.

Even with conditions uncertain, consensus forecasts compiled by FactSet see cash profits hitting pre-Covid levels for 2022 and only dipping slightly in 2023. Importantly, debt is set to come down at the same time. The net debt figure – $367mn (£297mn) excluding lease liabilities as of 31 December – has long been a drag on the company’s valuation, but receiving $107mn for its chromium business by the end of March will handily reduce that figure.

Favourites: Croda is a highly rated stock, and with good reason. Its M&A-plus-organic growth model has worked reliably for years. It’s not cheap on a PE ratio of 28 times and dividend yield of 1.5 per cent. But in this sector we value good strategy, stability and a strong balance sheet, so will stick with the pricier option. Outsiders: Johnson Matthey is trying to rev up sales in its clean air catalytic business and develop a foundation for a profitable hydrogen business. The hydrogen division is still lossmaking, like any early business, but is making moves in that market with joint ventures on the way (as per UBS analyst opinion). Cutting costs and ramping up margins while demand for exhaust systems remains could see the company do well in the short term. The even cheaper play is Synthomer (SYNT), which has struggled coming out of Covid-19 given its reliance on protective equipment sales. In an effort to find a new niche, the company spent big on an adhesives company. This has sent debt way up (to almost £1bn in mid-2022), but the sale of a division should cut this down. One for the optimists.

FTSE 350 Chemicals Price Market 12-month Fwd Dividend Company (p) cap (£mn) change (%) PE yield (%) Last IC view Croda International 6,914 9,654 -11.7 28 1 Hold, 7,306p, 29 Jul 2022 Elementis 123 717 -16.2 13 0 Sell, 117p, 2 Aug 2022 Johnson Matthey 2,160 3,963 13.2 11 4.1 Buy, 2,021p, 23 Nov 2022 Synthomer 152 712 -59.2 8 7.5 Buy, 211p, 2 Aug 2022 Victrex 1,802 1,568 -16 18 3.6 Hold, 1,669p, 7 Dec 2022 Source: FactSet