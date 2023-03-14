/
Close Brothers in a close shave

The interim results were always going to be testing as legacy issues slashed profits
March 14, 2023
  • Impairments set to continue
  • Business segments look weak 

The market had been well prepared for Close Brothers’ (CBG) scrappy half-year results after the diversified financial services group disclosed large losses on its Novitas loan book – Novitas was a legal services lender that financed litigation based on the probably of success that the company acquired in 2017. The £90mn impairment charge Close Brothers took on the loan book was the main reason why reported profits were so drastically reduced. Management expects impairment charges related to Novitas to continue into next year as the loan book is run off.

