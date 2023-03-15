Prudential boosted by China reopening but lacks clear strategy

Underlying business running smoothly after Covid-19

New management has to explain the strategy

There was a palpable sense of relief in Prudential’s (PRU) results as the Hong Kong-based and Asia-focused life insurer seeks to benefit from the general opening of economic activity after China lifted most Covid measures. Face-to-face meetings are still an important selling strategy in Asia and the company retains at least 5,000 agents across its distribution channels. Despite this headwind last year, the company reported adjusted operating profit of $3.37bn (£2.80bn), up 8 per cent at constant currency.