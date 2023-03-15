/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Prudential boosted by China reopening but lacks clear strategy

Market expectations of a clearer strategic direction will have to wait until the interim results
Prudential boosted by China reopening but lacks clear strategy
March 15, 2023
  • Underlying business running smoothly after Covid-19
  • New management has to explain the strategy

There was a palpable sense of relief in Prudential’s (PRU) results as the Hong Kong-based and Asia-focused life insurer seeks to benefit from the general opening of economic activity after China lifted most Covid measures. Face-to-face meetings are still an important selling strategy in Asia and the company retains at least 5,000 agents across its distribution channels. Despite this headwind last year, the company reported adjusted operating profit of $3.37bn (£2.80bn), up 8 per cent at constant currency.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data