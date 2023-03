China drags on revenue

Impairments lead to statutory loss

In a post-close trading update in January, TI Fluid Systems (TIFS) said that a planned carrying value review would probably lead “to a material non-cash impairment charge”. And so it came to pass. The automotive fluid storage manufacturer duly swung to a statutory operating loss of €217mn (£192mn), against a profit of €127mn a year earlier, after the review precipitated a €317mn non-cash exceptional impairment charge.