Aptitude justifies is pricy valuation

The software company grew its recurring revenues despite the wider economic deterioration.
March 21, 2023
  • Margins slipped because or investment and inflation
  • Maintained dividend

Aptitude Software (APTD) makes software that helps companies with finance and subscription management. It has a product called eSuite which is used by media companies, and everything associated with subscription products, including identity management, automated billing and payment processing. Then there is a recently launched finance management platform Fynapse which is integrated into Microsoft Dynamic 265 Finance and can operate on the Azure Cloud.

