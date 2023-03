Pivot to net cash position

Gross margin down

MP Evans (MPE) marked its 150th anniversary by increasing its dividend by more than a fifth, processing 1.5mn tonnes of crops for the first time, and moving into a net cash position. But the Indonesia-focused palm oil producer’s profits fell after a $14mn (£11mn) one-off inflow from the sale of land inflated the previous year’s results, and the company was also hit by higher fertiliser costs.