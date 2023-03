Cash tied up with Silicon Valley Bank

Adjusted cash profits expected in 2023

Recent events suggest that the financing window for tech companies could conceivably narrow as we move forward. Trustpilot (TRST), an online review platform founded in 2007, burnt through roughly $12mn (£10mn) in 2022, but potential investors would have been more interested to learn that it had $36mn tied up with Silicon Valley Bank’s UK entity, of which two-thirds was “immediately accessible”.