Pendragon's revenues ride higher on supply constraints

The company is feeling the heat from a hedge fund investor after a takeover deal collapsed in December
March 22, 2023
  • Flat gross margin
  • New China partnership 

Pendragon (PDG) shares lost almost a third of their value after Swedish car dealer Hedin Mobility, its biggest shareholder, pulled the plug on a £400mn takeover offer in December. The motor retailer, which makes most of its revenues in the used car market, is now trading at around a 12-month low. And the company has come under pressure from another investor. Activist hedge fund Palliser, which owns around a 4 per cent stake in the business, called earlier this month for a boardroom shakeup and urged management to “refocus on driving profitability” after the Hedin mess.

