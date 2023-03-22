/
Scottish Mortgage shake-up raises further questions about private holdings

Board reshuffle caps a torrid year
March 22, 2023
  • Controversy casts fresh spotlight on the trust's governance and resources
  • Concerns remain over the fund's unlisted exposure

The Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) has lurched into further difficulties, with its chair Fiona McBain stepping down in the wake of a boardroom spat over governance and monitoring of the trust's sizeable exposure to private companies.

The Baillie Gifford trust announced on 21 March that McBain would step back at the conclusion of its 2023 annual general meeting, with director Paola Subacchi also retiring from her role.

