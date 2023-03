Drop in realised prices

Production flat for 2023

Power prices might have dropped, but European industrial players are still counting the costs of last year’s skyrocketing bills. Atalaya Mining (ATYM), which runs a copper mine in Spain, saw its profits for 2022 tumble even with a fairly strong copper price because of a €64mn (£56mn) rise in energy costs. Shareholders will feel this keenly, as the dividend is set at 30-50 per cent free cash flow.