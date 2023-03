Dividend 20p for the year

2023 focus on Sasa additions and an additional acquisition

From BHP (BHP) and Rio Tinto (RIO) to Central Asia Metals (CAML), miners across the spectrum are struggling to find new projects. But CAML is still looking for another purchase to “take it to the next level” in the words of chief executive Nigel Robinson, and has been on the hunt since before the pandemic.