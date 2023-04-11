JTC benefits from industry rationalisation

Consolidation creates demand

Acquisitions now fully integrated

Professional services companies have prospered over the past 12 months as asset managers and fund providers have turned to outsiders to deliver many of their middle and back-office functions and streamline their costs.

A combination of poor market conditions, increasingly complex compliance and inflationary staff costs have prompted many firms to reorganise, with a net benefit for JTC (JTC). The results showed the impact of these trends which, combined with the additional benefit of substantial acquisitions made in 2021 which have had a year to bed in, kept margins within the company’s 33-38 per cent target range.