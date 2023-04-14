888 begins its comeback after a difficult year

On track for 2025 goals

Synergy targets increased

It has been a tough year for online betting and gaming company 888 (888). There have been board issues at the top of the company – chief financial officer Yariv Dafna stepped down, and chief executive Itai Pazner left office with immediate effect on the same day that the company disclosed it had suspended VIP accounts in the Middle East due to failures in compliance and anti-money laundering procedures in the region. To make matters worse, the UK gambling commission in March fined businesses owned by William Hill, which 888 bought for £1.95bn last year, a record £19.2mn for compliance failures that happened prior to the acquisition. Add to this investor concerns about the debt taken on to fund the acquisition, and it is no surprise that the share price has struggled mightily since last summer.