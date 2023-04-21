/
Sureserve shares surge on £214mn takeover offer

Analysts argue the deal 'modestly undervalues' Sureserve’s prospects
April 21, 2023
  • Offer values group at £214mn
  • Peel Hunt argues price "looks cheap"

Energy support group Sureserve (SUR) has been snapped up by a private equity firm, in a deal that represents a 38.9 per cent premium to yesterday’s closing price of 90p.

The board of Sureserve said it had agreed an all cash offer with Cap10 Partners, and intends to unanimously recommend the deal to shareholders. Under the terms of the acquisition, shareholders are entitled to receive 125p in cash for every Sureserve share, valuing the group at approximately £214.1mn.

