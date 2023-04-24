How the King's coronation will affect the economy

The May bank holidays could boost retail and hospitality firms

But could the lost output tip us into recession?

They say that Romans celebrated 135 feast days a year, and that a mediaeval peasant worked for only half the year. And thanks to the coronation, the UK will enjoy nine bank holidays this year, instead of our usual miserly eight (see chart).

In economic terms, bank holidays are a double-edged sword. They dent overall productivity, and are bad news for firms who are forced to close for a day and still pay staff. Yet they are a boon for those businesses that see increased traffic. The Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) estimates that retail sales are boosted by 15 per cent per day for a bank holiday, with sales skewing towards furniture, gardening and DIY. Hospitality and catering are also boosted by 20 per cent compared with a typical weekend.