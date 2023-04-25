Associated British Foods dragged down by Primark guidance

Strong ingredients performance

Freight costs have stabilised

Associated British Foods (ABF) couldn’t escape the consequences of a less than rosy outlook statement. The shares were marked down by over 5 per cent after the company said that it expects revenue growth at Primark to weaken in the second half of the year due to concerns “about the resilience of consumer spending in the face of ongoing inflation in the cost of living and higher interest rates”. Continuing cost challenges – freight and utilities inflation have softened but labour costs are expected to rise further – and the decision to protect the brand’s value reputation by not fully recovering input cost inflation meant that management guided for an annual adjusted operating margin of around 8.3 per cent for the retail side of the business, a contraction from the 9.8 per cent posted in 2022. The market wasn’t overjoyed.