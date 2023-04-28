/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Morgan Advanced impresses despite cyber attack

The advanced materials group proactively bolstered margins through a challenging 2022
Morgan Advanced impresses despite cyber attack
April 28, 2023
  • Improved underlying operating margin
  • Technical Ceramics the standout performer

In January, Morgan Advanced Materials (MGAM) was hit by an attempted cyber attack that will constrain sales and profitability in the short term, so it now expects first-half revenue in 2023 will be in line with the prior year comparator. It won’t be the last company to experience malicious activity on this basis, but the breach shouldn’t detract from a solid operational performance throughout a year characterised by spiking energy and raw materials prices.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data