Morgan Advanced impresses despite cyber attack

Improved underlying operating margin

Technical Ceramics the standout performer

In January, Morgan Advanced Materials (MGAM) was hit by an attempted cyber attack that will constrain sales and profitability in the short term, so it now expects first-half revenue in 2023 will be in line with the prior year comparator. It won’t be the last company to experience malicious activity on this basis, but the breach shouldn’t detract from a solid operational performance throughout a year characterised by spiking energy and raw materials prices.