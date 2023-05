Net income ahead of analyst expectations

Trading operations perform strongly

BP’s (BP.) profits extravaganza has continued in the first quarter, with lower energy prices balanced by higher refining margins and oil and gas trading profits. Net income came almost $600mn (£482mn) ahead of analyst expectations at $5bn. The energy giant has reduced its share buybacks for the quarter, however, to $1.75bn compared with a $2.5bn forecast. The shares dropped 5 per cent on the update.