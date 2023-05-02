HSBC gets an early boost from SVB UK

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio up by 50 basis points

Pre-tax profits were up by 43 per cent to $12.9bn

An eventful first quarter for HSBC Holdings (HSBA) saw the banking group come to the rescue of Silicon Valley Bank’s UK arm. The £1 deal that was completed in March has resulted in a “provisional gain of $1.5bn” (£1.2bn), which isn’t bad going for what amounts to a distressed asset. Management described SVB UK as a “natural fit for HSBC”, providing enhanced “access to more of the entrepreneurs in the technology and life sciences sectors”.