Card Factory (CARD) shares were marked down by 7 per cent despite sales at the greeting cards retailer outstripping pre-pandemic levels as customers returned to the company’s high street stores after a comparative period of closures. The market reaction came against a backdrop of a 70 per cent share price uplift over the last 12 months, however, helped by increases to guidance which included last week’s profit beat confirmation from management.