Bullish Trainline pivots to a profit

It's full steam ahead for Trainline as it continues to make strategic and financial progress
May 4, 2023
  • Market share gains
  • Attractive international growth

It was no surprise that Trainline’s (TRN) revenues and net ticket sales shot ahead of the previous financial year’s pandemic-hit comparatives. The ticketing platform’s notable growth against pre-pandemic numbers was also no revelation, given management’s trailing of the figures back in March. But the market was very pleased indeed by the unveiling of the board’s bullish outlook for the 2024 financial year, judging by the 15 per cent mark-up of the shares, as the company takes advantage of a much-improved travel landscape.

