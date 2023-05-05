Why 'bad maths' costs us £25bn every year

Maths matters on an individual and national level

Could a new maths curriculum boost the economy?

Happy National Numeracy Day! You may not have Wednesday 17 May circled on your calendar, but this year maths is big news.

A few weeks ago Rishi Sunak set out his “vision to ensure every young person has the maths skills they need to succeed”. Sunak took aim at a “cultural sense that it’s ok to be bad at maths”, and said that “we simply cannot allow poor numeracy to cost our economy tens of billions a year or to leave people twice as likely to be unemployed as those with competent numeracy”.