economics

Why 'bad maths' costs us £25bn every year

Natural Numeracy Day is approaching – could you pass a core maths test?
May 5, 2023
May 5, 2023
  • Maths matters on an individual and national level 
  • Could a new maths curriculum boost the economy?

Happy National Numeracy Day! You may not have Wednesday 17 May circled on your calendar, but this year maths is big news.

A few weeks ago Rishi Sunak set out his “vision to ensure every young person has the maths skills they need to succeed”. Sunak took aim at a “cultural sense that it’s ok to be bad at maths”, and said that “we simply cannot allow poor numeracy to cost our economy tens of billions a year or to leave people twice as likely to be unemployed as those with competent numeracy”. 

