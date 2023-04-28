/
Inflation won't just erode our national debt

The nominal value of debt falls, but that doesn't make it easier to manage
  • Inflation might erode the value of government debt…
  • …but it is not a sustainable solution

When it comes to government debt, it’s all relative. There was consternation when UK national debt hit a then-record high £1tn in 2012 – and then only eight years later it had doubled to £2tn.

The level of debt in an economy is not necessarily a good measure of its indebtedness: as a country’s output increases, so does its ability to pay back its debts. For this reason, some economists use debt-to-GDP ratios as their measure of choice. 

